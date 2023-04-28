MaineGeneral in Waterville goes into lockdown Wednesday due to threat

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody for making a threat to a Waterville hospital Wednesday night.

According to MaineGeneral officials, they were notified by Waterville police a credible threat had been made to the facility.

The Thayer Center was placed in lockdown and security was added to the Alfond Center for Health entrances.

There was also a police presence on the campus.

Hospital officials tell us an arrest was made on Wednesday.

We have reached out to police for more information.

