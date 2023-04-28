MaineGeneral in Waterville goes into lockdown Wednesday due to threat
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody for making a threat to a Waterville hospital Wednesday night.
According to MaineGeneral officials, they were notified by Waterville police a credible threat had been made to the facility.
The Thayer Center was placed in lockdown and security was added to the Alfond Center for Health entrances.
There was also a police presence on the campus.
Hospital officials tell us an arrest was made on Wednesday.
We have reached out to police for more information.
