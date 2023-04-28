Maine orgs issue violation notice to CPKC railway after derailment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Forest Service and Land Use Planning Commission have issued a violation notice to the railway involved in this month’s northern Maine train derailment.

The Maine DEP says while conducting site visits around Sandwich Academy Grant Township Monday, MFS and LUPC crews alerted Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway to the “considerable sedimentation” they observed on access roads.

DEP officials ordered that erosion control measures be implemented immediately, as a “significant amount of sediment” was released into Maine waters in violation of the Pollution Control Law.

The DEP is recommending the railway not use heavy equipment early next week so the roads can stabilize.

As for the cleanup, more than 3,100 gallons of oil, water and diesel have been recovered by a vacuum truck.

Four lumber cars have been disassembled and are being removed.

Three locomotives remain by the rails to be scrapped.

The DEP says the trains were inspected to prevent additional spills like what happened last week.

Cleanup continues this weekend.

The public is urged to avoid the site until measures are complete “out of an abundance of caution.”

You can read the violation notice and the DEP’s follow-up here.

