‘I’m so excited’: Maine veterans get first Honor Flight of 2023

By WMTW
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine — The first Honor Flight Maine flight of 2023 was leaving from the Portland International Jetport on Friday.

Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War and the Vietnam War were all getting a free trip to Washington, D.C., to see our nation’s capitol and to visit the memorials to the wars they served in.

“I’m so excited. I don’t know what to expect,” one veteran told Maine’s Total Coverage as he and his family arrived at the Jetport.

The group is scheduled to arrive back in Maine on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. with a parade and welcome home celebration scheduled at the Jetport.

Honor Flight suspended trips during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to help protect the veterans.

