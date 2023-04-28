Family owned business in Skowhegan close for the day for community service in honor of Arbor Day

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Staff at Hight Ford are spending Arbor Day cleaning up Coburn Park.

“It is a nonprofit that normally takes care of this, and they have limited people and limited supplies, and what we have at Hight Ford is supplies and people,” Sam Hight, Dealer Principal at Hight Ford said.

30 of them.

Hight says they closed the business for the day to do their part.

“It shouldn’t be any shock that we care about our community, of course. We have been in business since 1911, and this community has supported my family for a 112 years now,” he said.

That is why he says they wanted to do something in the community, without being asked.

“No one reached out to us and said, ‘hey, we need help,’ We looked at three different nonprofits. Somerset Woods Trustees, Lake George, and Coburn Park. Had a little online survey on social media. The fans of Coburn Park won, and here we are,” Hight said.

From raking to leaf blowing, Coburn Park Commissioner Michael Lambke says this will save them a lot of money.

“They are just helping us with the routine maintenance of cutting down dead trees and raking up dead leaves,” Lambke said.

In addition to the maintenance, Lambke says they’re working on other projects to improve the park named after Abner Coburn, the 30th governor of Maine.

“We are putting in a new pedestrian entrance off one of the side streets, so all sorts of jobs we have been wanting to do for years. Hooking up water for the hospice garden so that people don’t have to carry it in buckets,” Lambke said.

He says these improvements will continue to serve the community.

“May 20th is prom, and all the people that live across the street sit out and watch the kids coming to the park in their prom gowns and suits for pictures,

he said.

After the clean up, Hight says they will plant a tree in honor of Arbor Day.

“Probably a shady sugar maple. It will be nice. It will grow tall and strong just like the community spirit here in the area,” Hight said.

