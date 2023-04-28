Downeast Maine students treated to a special show at The Grand Theater

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Grade school students in Downeast Maine were treated to a special morning matinee at The Grand Theater Thursday.

The Grand premiered it’s new adaptation of Robert McCloskey’s “Burt Dow- Deep Water Man” to an audience of school kids from Ellsworth and the surrounding area.

The show is a story of a Maine fisherman who goes out to sea in a leaky boat, and has adventures catching a whale and navigating the weather.

The Grand has done shows for grade school students in the past, and says it always welcomes the opportunity to introduce kids to the theater.

“They see something live on stage that’s so unlike television or movies, and thats really the value of live theater; the hope of doing it,” Executive Director Nick Turner said.

“So what we hope with these shows is the kids are not only inspired by all of the wonderful things they see, but they want to do it and make it a part of their lives.”

“Burt Dow- Deep Water Man” will be playing all weekend at The Grand, with shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For show times and to purchase tickets, visit grandonline.org.

