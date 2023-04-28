Carmel man sentenced to prison for beating of 3-year-old stepson

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In February 2022, 24-year-old Damion Myers was charged with beating his 3-year-old stepson, encouraging him to fight.

In April 2023 at the Penobscot County Judicial Center, Myers was sentenced to six years behind bars.

Emotions ran high as families from both parties sat in the courtroom.

Tears and disbelief filled the room as evidence was presented, including a video showing the assault.

Myers pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic violence assault, assault on a child less than six years old, and domestic violence reckless conduct.

Statements were made by Myers’ mother, the nurse who detected the abuse, and Myers himself.

He apologized to the boy and his family.

Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Lynds said she’s satisfied with the sentence.

She said if it wasn’t for the team of medical experts along with law enforcement continuing to investigate the situation, the courtroom could have been looking at different results.

“They really went the extra mile, got the evidence, and it paid off,” said Lynds. “If they had not found that video, I think that there’s a very high probability that the child would be dead already.”

Initially, the mother of the child presumed he had a rash.

Medical experts at St. Joseph’s realized the marks on the child were bruises from a beating which led to the investigation.

That led investigators to analyze video camera footage from the home which showed Myers beating the child during a 14-minute time frame.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.