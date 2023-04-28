Car crashes into home, catches fire in Vassalboro

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a car crashed into a home and caught fire in Vassalboro Thursday.

Crews arrived at the scene on Main Street just after 11:30 p.m. to find a car fully involved approximately 15 feet from a home.

A nearby telephone pole was also on fire.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

We’re told the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

At approximately 11:35 P.M. last night, the Vassalboro Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 933 Main St for a... Posted by Vassalboro Fire Department on Friday, April 28, 2023

