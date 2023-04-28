Car crashes into home, catches fire in Vassalboro
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a car crashed into a home and caught fire in Vassalboro Thursday.
Crews arrived at the scene on Main Street just after 11:30 p.m. to find a car fully involved approximately 15 feet from a home.
A nearby telephone pole was also on fire.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
We’re told the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
