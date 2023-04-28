Beautiful end to the work week! But it wont last long

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Finally, some sunshine is on the way for today! A ridge of high-pressure nudges eastward over the region today, as well as a warmer air mass. With nothing but sunshine temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60′s inland and the upper 50′s along the coast. Winds will be light out of the north at around 5-10 mph. Tonight skies become partly cloudy with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30′s and low 40′s.

Nice weather only lasts for a short time before more clouds and rain move in over the weekend. A strong low-pressure system will be impacting the area come late Saturday night. However, during the day we should remain mostly dry with increasing cloud cover. The day will start with some filtered sunshine as higher-level clouds stream in through the morning. However, clouds will thicken through the afternoon and eventually give way to rain Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 50′s to 60′s inland and lower 50′s along the coast. A low-pressure system tucks in over the Great Lakes region and sends in an initial round of scattered to widespread rain showers late Saturday night and into Sunday. Showers will spread across the region on Sunday and temperatures will be cooler maxing out in the 40s and low 50s. There will also be a SE breeze on Sunday that at times will gust up to 40 mph. A secondary low-pressure system will redevelop over the mid-Atlantic and push northward into New England. This will bring in some widespread heavy soaking rain and gusty winds overnight Sunday into Monday. There could be some areas that receive 1-2″+ of rainfall from Monday alone. It will also be windy as SSE winds could gust up to 50 mph. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday the threat for rain showers becomes more isolated with highs reaching the mid to upper 50′s. The chance for rain showers continue through next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs reach the mid to upper 60′s inland and upper 50′s to lower 60′s along the coast.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, lows drop into the upper 30′s and low 40′s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds then showers Saturday night. Highs reach the mid 50′s and lower 60′s

SUNDAY: Rain, highs cool down into the upper 40′s and low 50′s. Breezy SE winds gusting up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Heavy soaking rain, gusty winds. Winds could gust up to 50 mph. 1-2″+ of rain possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 40′s and 50′s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.