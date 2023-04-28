Bangor man accused of Main Street stabbing appears in court

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor man accused of stabbing a minor multiple times near Shaw’s Supermarket on Main Street Wednesday made his first court appearance Friday.

Aden Zowghi, 18, is charged with two felonies: elevated aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault.

The case will go before a grand jury.

Bail was set at $25,000 surety or $10,000 cash, with the conditions that Zowghi cannot contact the two victims, cannot return to that Shaw’s location, and cannot possess or use dangerous weapons.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.