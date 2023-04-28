Bangor man accused of Main Street stabbing appears in court

Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated assault charges.
Police say 18-year-old Aden Zowghi of Bangor was arrested and is facing elevated aggravated assault charges.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor man accused of stabbing a minor multiple times near Shaw’s Supermarket on Main Street Wednesday made his first court appearance Friday.

Aden Zowghi, 18, is charged with two felonies: elevated aggravated assault and attempted aggravated assault.

The case will go before a grand jury.

Bail was set at $25,000 surety or $10,000 cash, with the conditions that Zowghi cannot contact the two victims, cannot return to that Shaw’s location, and cannot possess or use dangerous weapons.

