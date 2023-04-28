Bangor home damaged by fire Thursday night

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire fighters in Bangor called to a fire on Smith Street Thursday night.

The report came in as a fire at a boarded up two story home.

According to their Twitter page, Bangor firefighters arrived to heavy fire coming from the building.

They were able to contain the blaze.

No injuries were report.

There is not word yet on what caused the fire.

