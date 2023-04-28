59th Anah Shrine Circus underway in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 59th Anah Shrine Circus is back at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor all weekend long.

The circus is the shrine’s second-biggest fundraiser of the year, behind only the Feztival of Trees.

The first of seven shows in three days began Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Due to another act at the Cross Insurance Center Thursday night, Shriners weren’t able to get into the building until 11:00 p.m.

They were still going strong more than 12 hours later to get everything set up for families to arrive.

“It puts smiles not on just kids’ faces, but moms, dads, grams, gramps, your great gram, great grandfather. It puts a smile on everyone’s face, even mine. So, it’s well worth it,” said Ricky Robshaw, Anah Shrine circus director.

“We don’t have any problems getting Shriners to volunteer because they just love doing it. It’s just like our Feztival of Trees,” said Doug Dulac, Anah Shrine potentate.

The circus has three shows planned for Saturday and another two on Sunday.

Then it’s headed to Presque Isle next week for shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

