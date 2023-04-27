Warmer Today, Scattered Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak disturbance is forecast to move through the area today. This will give us a chance for some scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise expect areas of dense fog early this morning to give way to a partly to mostly cloudy sky with seasonable temperatures as highs climb into the 50s to near 60°. The disturbance will exit the area later this evening, taking the showers with it. Skies will then clear out as the night progresses. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the 30s.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the area for Friday. This will bring us a beautiful day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. The area of high pressure will slide to our east on Saturday. Clouds ahead of our next system will start to move into the state during the day Saturday so plan on increasing clouds for the start of the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Saturday with highs in the 50s to around 60°. Our next weathermaker will bring at least the chance for showers into the forecast for Sunday... possibly some steadier rain in spots. As a result... with cloudy and wet weather expected Sunday... temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 40s and 50s. Low pressure moving up the East Coast is forecast to bring more significant rain and strong wind to the area Sunday night into Monday with the potential of 1″-3″ of rain for many spots by Monday evening. It looks like winds will be gusty Sunday night and at least through the first half of Monday too with gusts up to 40-45 MPH possible inland and up to 55 MPH possible along the coast.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible during the morning then a better chance for some scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 52°-62°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows between 32°-39°. Light northwest wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 58°-68°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Becoming cloudy. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times. Gusty winds possible. Highs in the 50s.

