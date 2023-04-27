Versant Power announces $50,000 in bill credits from donation match program

(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power has announced more than $50,000 in electricity bill credits for customers in need.

The company launched its “Power Match” program in November 2022 - an agreement to match all donations up to $200,000 and provide an additional $60,000 seed fund.

The money will be distributed among three community action programs: Penquis, Aroostook County Action Program and Downeast Community Partners.

Funds are still available. You can find out if you qualify by contacting your local community action program.

You can donate at versantpower.com/community/power-match.

