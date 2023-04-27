Two arrested after 2022 Waterville pawn shop theft

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two men have been charged with stealing firearms from a Waterville pawn shop after a year-long investigation.

Waterville Police said 20-year-old Damiean Marcial-Alexander of Waterville and Springfield, Mass. and 21-year-old Ryan Ansart of West Springfield, Mass. were arrested in Massachusetts.

Waterville and Springfield Police investigated, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

ATF said last year that 14 firearms were stolen from JR’s Trading Post and Pawn in Waterville just before 3 a.m. on April 10.

Marcial-Alexander and Ansart will be arraigned in federal court.

