Swanville home destroyed by fire

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Swanville resident is without a home after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Belfast Fire and EMS says the call came in at 1 p.m. with the caller and several pets still inside.

Officials said they arrived to find the homeowner and most of the pets accounted for.

There has been no indication of the cause yet.

Crews from five departments responded.

The Red Cross has been contacted for assistance.

