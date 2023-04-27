Sunny & Warm Friday...Enjoy It!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Convective showers have developed across the region and could produce small hail and even some graupel across the north. This threat will last until sunset and then the showers will fizzle out. The rest of the night will have mostly clear skies as high pressure begins to move into the region. Lows will be in the 30s with a few sub-freezing spots in the north.

Friday is expected to be the best day for the next week and half. So, make sure to go out and enjoy it. High pressure will remain in control. There will be plenty of sunshine and highs that will be in the 60s. A few spots along the coast will be in the upper 50s due to the sea breeze.

There are a few changes to the weekend forecast. The high that was expected to stick around into Saturday and bring us mostly sunny skies, now looks like it will move farther to our northeast which will allow clouds to increase during the day Saturday. At first it will be high level clouds which means there will be filtered sunshine, but these will thicken later in the day. Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the 50s and low 60s. SE winds on Saturday will gust up to 30 mph. An area of low pressure will approach the northeast by Saturday evening. This will bring increasing clouds and showers that will arrive late Saturday night into early Sunday. Showers will spread across the region on Sunday and temperatures will be cooler maxing out in the 40s and low 50s. There will also be a SE breeze on Sunday that at times will gust up to 40 mph.

A stronger low (potential Nor’easter) will move in by late Sunday into Monday. This low will bring heavy rainfall Sunday night through the first half of Monday. There could be some areas that receive 1-2″+ of rainfall from Monday alone. It will also be windy as SSE winds could gust up to 50 mph. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s.

Our active weather pattern will continue into next week as we will have almost daily chances for showers.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with areas of patchy fog. Lows in the 30s with a NW wind at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s inland with 50s along the coast. Northerly wind in the morning turning out of the south at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy SW winds gusting to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with showers all day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Breezy SE wind with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 40s and 50s. Strong SSE winds gusting up to 50 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

