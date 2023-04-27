Student chefs show their skills at ‘Innovative Local Foods Cooking Challenge’

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine cooperative extension hosted their Innovative Local Foods Cooking Challenge at Hitchner Hall.

Those participating in the competition are 11 Maine high school students who are in the culinary arts program.

Student chefs were introduced to their market basket, brainstormed ideas, and then had an hour and a half to complete their dish.

Robert Dumas, food science innovation coordinator for UMaine Food & Agriculture department said there’s something unique about this cooking challenge.

“This competition is an opportunity for the CTE program to send a team of two to compete against their peers, preparing a dish using only Maine ingredients,” said Dumas.

Dumas along with his colleagues work with high school culinary instructors across the state.

Throughout their course, they teach the importance of agriculture in Maine, using locally grown ingredients and creating mouth-watering dishes from them.

Culinary Instructors Jennifer Potter and E.B. Baldwin discussed how they work with their students in and out of the classroom to grow and cook with the freshest ingredients.

“We do talk about seeing what local things we can get our hands on and doing as much outside of the classroom,” said Potter.

“In a couple of weeks we are going to go fiddle heading, we are going to pick our own rhubarb, we did our own apples, we’re trying to incorporate as much of the things we can from the state of Maine into our classrooms.”

Robert Dumas grew up in Louisiana and found his passion for food through the same culinary arts program.

He says the high school age is the perfect time to think about the impact of culinary arts, especially when you live in a state like Maine.

“The idea was that downstream impact,” said Dumas.

“If we get these students thinking about this when they’re the high school age and we get the instructors thinking about it, you know this is the future of Maine’s hospitality workforce, these are our next restauranters, these are our next chefs. To have them thinking about being proud of where they live and the foods that their state produces, I think is the perfect time for that.”

Students had an hour and a half to complete their dishes and presented their work to a panel of judges.

Judges tasted dishes ranging from a vegetarian stir-fry, to a delightful quiche.

It was clear, the decisions were tough, but overall, Dumas wants the experience to be unforgettable for the students and hopefully they’ll get a taste of their own power.

“The most important thing is that the students feel proud that they’re cooks, proud to be cooks here in Maine and they feel excited about Maine’s food system and the incredible foods we produce here.”

