‘Severely hypothermic’ missing Kennebunkport woman rescued by Maine warden, K9

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - A 65-year-old woman is safe after being lost in the woods. She was rescued by a Maine Game Warden and his K9.

Helen Baillie, 65, went out for a walk with her dog near her home in Kennebunkport Wednesday around 7 p.m. The dog was found a half hour later without Baillie by its side, prompting her husband to immediately call 911.

According to the Maine Warden Service, the Kennebunkport police searched roads and the surrounding area but were unable to find Baillie — calling them in for additional help.

Baillie’s abandoned cellphone was found 500 yards from the home by wardens Emerson Duplissie-Cyr and Tyler Harhart after officials used GPS coordinates to track its approximate location.

Despite calling out in the nearby area, both wardens were unable to find the woman, deciding to bring in the Warden K9 unit to assist in their search.

Around midnight, Warden Chad Robertson and his K9 Storm searched the area where the cellphone was found. Officials say Storm picked up Baillie’s scent around 100 yards from the phone, finding her.

Officials say she was soaked from walking through the woods and shaking from temperatures in the low 40s.

The Warden Service says Robertson was able to give Baillie his shirt, while Harhart gave her his jacket to stay warm, getting her out of the woods and to emergency responders.

Baillie has since been taken to a hospital for further examination.

