‘Severely hypothermic’ missing Kennebunkport woman rescued by Maine warden, K9

Warden's rescue missing 65-year-old from Kennebunk
Warden's rescue missing 65-year-old from Kennebunk(Maine Warden Service)
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - A 65-year-old woman is safe after being lost in the woods. She was rescued by a Maine Game Warden and his K9.

Helen Baillie, 65, went out for a walk with her dog near her home in Kennebunkport Wednesday around 7 p.m. The dog was found a half hour later without Baillie by its side, prompting her husband to immediately call 911.

According to the Maine Warden Service, the Kennebunkport police searched roads and the surrounding area but were unable to find Baillie — calling them in for additional help.

Baillie’s abandoned cellphone was found 500 yards from the home by wardens Emerson Duplissie-Cyr and Tyler Harhart after officials used GPS coordinates to track its approximate location.

Despite calling out in the nearby area, both wardens were unable to find the woman, deciding to bring in the Warden K9 unit to assist in their search.

Around midnight, Warden Chad Robertson and his K9 Storm searched the area where the cellphone was found. Officials say Storm picked up Baillie’s scent around 100 yards from the phone, finding her.

Officials say she was soaked from walking through the woods and shaking from temperatures in the low 40s.

The Warden Service says Robertson was able to give Baillie his shirt, while Harhart gave her his jacket to stay warm, getting her out of the woods and to emergency responders.

Baillie has since been taken to a hospital for further examination.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Maine Fiddlehead Festival returning to Farmington this weekend
Husson University
Husson University helping students fight food insecurity
Student chefs show their skills at ‘Innovative Local Foods Cooking Challenge’
Student chefs show their skills at ‘Innovative Local Foods Cooking Challenge’
Sunny & Warm Friday