Sen. King: ‘awfully early. to endorse Biden for 2024

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WABI) - A U.S. Senator from Maine who previously endorsed Joe Biden for President isn’t ready to do so again - just yet.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, said that, roughly a year-and-a-half out from Election Day 2024, it’s “awfully early” to make a formal endorsement.

However, he spoke favorably of the job the President has done, particularly when it comes to the economy and unemployment.

“I’ll make up my mind in due course,” King said. “I do think he’s accomplished a great deal. Lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, jobs are being created. As you well know, the biggest problem we have in Maine, after inflation, is workforce. Not enough people to fill the jobs. It’s a serious problem, but it’s a reflection of how strong this economy is.”

King previously endorsed Biden’s 2020 run for President in October that year.

