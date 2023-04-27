Man in critical condition after crash in Palermo Wednesday

PALERMO, Maine (WABI) - UPDATE: One man is in critical condition after a crash we told you about in Palermo Wednesday.

State police say Joshua Saban, 41, was driving his pickup truck on North Palermo Road when he went off the road around 3 a.m.

They say he rolled the truck and hit a tree.

He wasn’t wearing his seatbelt and was ejected and pinned under the truck.

He was taken to an Augusta hospital and later taken to one in Portland where they say he is now.

No word on the cause of the crash.

