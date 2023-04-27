Man in critical condition after crash in Palermo Wednesday

One person hospitalized after accident in Palermo
One person hospitalized after accident in Palermo(Palermo Volunteer Fire and Rescue)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALERMO, Maine (WABI) - UPDATE: One man is in critical condition after a crash we told you about in Palermo Wednesday.

State police say Joshua Saban, 41, was driving his pickup truck on North Palermo Road when he went off the road around 3 a.m.

They say he rolled the truck and hit a tree.

He wasn’t wearing his seatbelt and was ejected and pinned under the truck.

He was taken to an Augusta hospital and later taken to one in Portland where they say he is now.

No word on the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Sentenced for sex crimes against a child
Former Athens fire chief sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes
Classroom
Maine DOE invests in more school-based mental health staff and services
Agustin Rosa
Connecticut man arrested in Van Buren on drug charges
Giptu Paul
Missing juvenile in Presque Isle found