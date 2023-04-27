Maine Fiddlehead Festival returning to Farmington this weekend

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Apr. 27, 2023
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Another sure sign of spring in Maine is when we start seeing foragers out and about looking for fresh fiddleheads.

This Saturday, fiddleheads will be getting all the love in Franklin County.

The Maine Fiddlehead Festival returns to the University of Maine at Farmington campus on Saturday, April 29.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You’ll be able to visit with local farmers and food producers, craft vendors, see live farm animals, and much more.

A Fiddlehead Cooking Demonstration will take place at Roberts Courtyard at 10:30 a.m.

“Even if you don’t like them, they’re kind of a delicacy, and I suppose for some people it’s an acquired taste,” said Mark Pires, Campus Sustainability Coordinator at the University of Maine at Farmington. “I guess it all depends on how you prepare them. Love them or hate them, they’re kind of an iconic species of sorts, and that’s worthy of celebration.”

Maine’s fiddlehead season lasts about six weeks.

It’s still a little early in the season, but they will start popping up at farm stands and grocery stores in early May.

