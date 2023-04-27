Maine DOE invests in more school-based mental health staff and services

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education has announced a $9 million investment to increase school-based mental health staff and services.

It’s funded though the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The hope is that is that this will support efforts to recruit and retain mental health providers and expand services to students.

Schools in Eastport and Lewiston were among the 9 locations that will receive funding over the duration of this 5 year grant.

These SAUs were identified as high need because they had low student to mental health provider ratios relative to the rest of the state and nation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.