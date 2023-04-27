Husson University Singer’s concert is music to the ears

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re a music fan and are looking for something to do Friday night, we have one idea.

How about an evening of music for free?

The Husson University Singers are having their Spring Show Concert.

The group is mostly Husson Students but do often have faculty and staff as members as well.

In addition to concerts, the group sings at other events around campus.

Whether folks in the group are studying music or not, the singers are just happy to have the opportunity to gather and enjoy making music.

“Yeah, it’s just a great way for me to meet new people. I’ve met plenty of people in singers alone. And it’s just a way to meet people that you might not have some interests with. But at least singing is a similar interest with everybody,” said Bailey Arruda, singer.

“It just like, gives me something good to do something fun because I’ve always loved singing. And if I haven’t been doing this, I would just be singing on my own for fun. So, it gives me like a space to channel that energy and do it with people that I like,” said Jessica Sapozhnik, singer.

The free concert is Friday night at 7:00 pm at Husson University’s Furman Student Center.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Agustin Rosa
Connecticut man arrested in Van Buren on drug charges
Ellsworth High School students watch as Ellsworth Police and Fire respond to the scene of a...
Ellsworth High School students take part in “Every 15 Minutes” program
Food Fighter Challenge
Brewer Area Food Pantry launches Food Fighter Challenge
Two men have been charged with stealing firearms from a Waterville pawn shop
Two arrested after 2022 Waterville pawn shop theft