Husson University Singer’s concert is music to the ears

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re a music fan and are looking for something to do Friday night, we have one idea.

How about an evening of music for free?

The Husson University Singers are having their Spring Show Concert.

The group is mostly Husson Students but do often have faculty and staff as members as well.

In addition to concerts, the group sings at other events around campus.

Whether folks in the group are studying music or not, the singers are just happy to have the opportunity to gather and enjoy making music.

“Yeah, it’s just a great way for me to meet new people. I’ve met plenty of people in singers alone. And it’s just a way to meet people that you might not have some interests with. But at least singing is a similar interest with everybody,” said Bailey Arruda, singer.

“It just like, gives me something good to do something fun because I’ve always loved singing. And if I haven’t been doing this, I would just be singing on my own for fun. So, it gives me like a space to channel that energy and do it with people that I like,” said Jessica Sapozhnik, singer.

The free concert is Friday night at 7:00 pm at Husson University’s Furman Student Center.

