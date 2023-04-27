Husson University helping students fight food insecurity

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to a recent study, more than 30-percent of Maine students have experienced moderate or severe food insecurity at some point over their college career.

Husson University is doing what they can to combat the problem.

In 2019, their Food Insecurity and Emergency Fund was established thanks to an anonymous donor after identifying the growing need on campus.

Since then, that fund was grown.

They now have a food, resource, and hygiene product pantry.

It’s open to all Husson students, at no charge.

On Thursday more than 40 boxes filled with supplies went out to help students in need.

“I think it definitely alleviates a lot of stress for students who don’t have access to food or hygiene products, and so, this just gives them that extra set of the sense of relief that they might need.”

“We also use our fund to be able to provide gift cards to our students. We have about two-thirds of our population is commuters. Obviously, gas prices are quite high, so we’re able to provide them if they need a little assistance in that way as well.”

Portions of the pantry initiative will be supported by a grant from Sodexo.

