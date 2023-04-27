Husson University helping students fight food insecurity

Their product pantry is open to all students, at no charge.
Husson University
Husson University(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - According to a recent study, more than 30-percent of Maine students have experienced moderate or severe food insecurity at some point over their college career.

Husson University is doing what they can to combat the problem.

In 2019, their Food Insecurity and Emergency Fund was established thanks to an anonymous donor after identifying the growing need on campus.

Since then, that fund was grown.

They now have a food, resource, and hygiene product pantry.

It’s open to all Husson students, at no charge.

On Thursday more than 40 boxes filled with supplies went out to help students in need.

Portions of the pantry initiative will be supported by a grant from Sodexo.

If you’re interested in supporting Husson students through the Food Insecurity and Emergency Fund, click here.

