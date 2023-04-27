Glenburn man challenging murder conviction for fifth time

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Glenburn man who fatally shot his friend then dismembered the body 20 years ago was back in court Thursday.

Jimmy Lipham is currently serving 40 years in prison for the 2003 murder of David Langway.

Lipham is now making a fifth petition for post-conviction review.

The latest challenge is based on Lipham’s claim of newly-discovered evidence, which includes his then-wife’s mental condition and a death-bed confession.

A judge in Bangor heard virtual arguments on a motion to dismiss the petition Thursday.

The state claims Lipham was aware of the evidence in question for years before he filed the petition.

The defense says while he did know about some of the evidence, he didn’t learn of its scope until recently.

The judge will issue her ruling at a later date.

