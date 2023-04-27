Former Athens fire chief sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes

Sentenced for sex crimes against a child
Sentenced for sex crimes against a child(Somerset County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A former Athens fire chief and school board member will spend 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Sean Boyd, 46, of Athens previously pleaded guilty to gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

Wednesday in court, he admitted to sexually assaulting a girl he met through church multiple times over a six-month period in 2014.

The judge barred Boyd from having contact with the victim, her family, or anyone under the age of 18.

He will also have 20 years of supervised release following his prison term and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Warden's rescue missing 65-year-old from Kennebunk
‘Severely hypothermic’ missing Kennebunkport woman rescued by Maine warden, K9
Maine Fiddlehead Festival returning to Farmington this weekend
Husson University
Husson University helping students fight food insecurity
Student chefs show their skills at ‘Innovative Local Foods Cooking Challenge’
Student chefs show their skills at ‘Innovative Local Foods Cooking Challenge’
Sunny & Warm Friday