Former Athens fire chief sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A former Athens fire chief and school board member will spend 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Sean Boyd, 46, of Athens previously pleaded guilty to gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

Wednesday in court, he admitted to sexually assaulting a girl he met through church multiple times over a six-month period in 2014.

The judge barred Boyd from having contact with the victim, her family, or anyone under the age of 18.

He will also have 20 years of supervised release following his prison term and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

