Ellsworth High School students take part in “Every 15 Minutes” program

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - If you drove by Ellsworth High School Thursday afternoon, you may have noticed first responders at what looked like an accident scene.

It was part of what’s known as “The Every 15 Minutes Program.”

The school staged the response to a fatal accident as a demonstration to students of what can happen when a driver is impaired or distracted.

“I thought I’d be kind of prepared for it,” said Senior Briana Kane. “But it was a lot.”

It’s a scene no one wants to ever have to see or be a part of. On Thursday, students at Ellsworth High School were both.

“It was really quiet,” said Senior Obrian Clifford but the screaming caught me off guard.”

A fatal accident, caused by a driver who had been drinking. Two teenagers pronounced dead at the scene, others taken to the hospital. The students we spoke with say it was easy to forget the whole thing was staged.

“Having the fire department and the police officers, and having them getting carried out in the body bag, and having their parents come and cry, it was a lot more surreal than I expected,” Senior Anabelle Hackett said.

“One mom started crying when she saw her son,” added Kane, “and we all started crying. It was just so upsetting, and just felt like it was actually happening. Especially when people were put into the ambulance and taken away. It just, like… it felt real.”

“My sophomore year three of my friends died in a car accident,” said Junior Ava Kidder. “It kind of made it all seem real, kind of like what they went through. It is real and it happens mostly every day. It’s not fake. Don’t do it. Don’t be stupid.”

Before the staged accident, a grim reaper pulled a new student out of class every fifteen minutes. Those students had their faces painted white, had their cell phones removed, were not allowed to be spoken to, and didn’t go home to their families Thursday. It makes the “Every 15 Minutes Program” unlike any other.

“A lot of organization,” said Ellsworth High School Principal Dan Clifford. “The police department, the fire department, Jordan Fernald Funeral Home, the parents. We have about 30 kids who are involved.”

“It’s really empowering to see that stuff in person, because a lot of kids don’t take that stuff seriously,” Clifford said. “They’re just like, ‘Oh yeah, that wouldn’t happen to me, blah blah blah.’ Next thing you know, it could happen in an instant. It’s real.”

