“Dignity First” fundraising for Bangor tiny home community

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Knocking down bowling pins - and barriers.

That was the spirit of Wednesday’s “Changing Lanes for Housing” event at the Family Fun Bowling Center in Bangor.

Proceeds benefit Dignity First - a local nonprofit - in their mission to provide permanent, supportive housing for those currently unhoused.

Their latest initiative involves tiny homes - an option just approved for use in Bangor this year.

As for the bowling, local organizations and community members of all ages and experience levels sipped on their rental shoes and hit the lanes - with trophies and bragging rights up for grabs.

“We’ve got to change lanes at this point because there’s different needs and more needs,” Dignity First executive director Jamie Beck said. “We’re making a switch, we’re trying something new. This is a new thing that has not been done in Maine before, but it has been proven in other areas of the country. We want to be that change in the area that is necessary to help our unhoused neighbors.”

“It’s hard to find affordable housing in this area, and we can only do so much as realtors,” Emilie Bronson Blair, vice president of Greater Bangor Area Association of Realtors Young Professionals Network, said. “But, by working with a group that’s trying to create more housing in the area, it really helps us be able to keep our whole community a better place.”

You can learn more about upcoming events, the team’s vision or donate at dignityfirst.me.

