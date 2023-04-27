Connecticut man arrested in Van Buren on drug charges

VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man was arrested in Van Buren Wednesday morning.

Maine State Police received a complaint around 7:30 a.m. about an individual pacing in the parking lot of the Van Buren Public Library.

Troopers arrived at the scene and the male was identified as 43-year-old Agustin Rosa out of Meriden, Connecticut.

Authorities say Rosa was searched and two vials filled with a white substance believed to be Fentanyl were found in his pocket

According to police, upon searching Rosa’s vehicle, drug paraphernalia, tin foil, cutting agent, scales, and small plastic baggies were found.

Rosa has been charged with aggravated trafficking in Schedule W Drugs.

The charge was aggravated due to Rosa being within 1,000 feet of a school at the time of the incident.

He is currently being held at the Aroostook County Jail without bail.

