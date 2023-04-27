Brewer Area Food Pantry launches Food Fighter Challenge

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The OHI Brewer Area Food Pantry has seen a growing need in their community.

“I think with the increase in food costs, that has really forced a lot of people who normally would not utilize a food pantry to reach out to try to get some assistance,” said co-coordinator Deb Smith.

But, they’re tackling the problem head on with a new idea.

The Food Fighter Challenge encourages local businesses to compete with one another to collect donations.

“The competition works like this. We deliver a box. The business will fill up that box with non-perishable food. As they get it filled, all they have to do is call the food pantry, and we will then come and pick up the food, keep track of the weights that they have for their particular business,” Smith explained.

An added benefit of the challenge is the chance to hold onto a trophy from the food pantry for each month a business wins.

Of course, the challenge goes well beyond earning a piece of hardware.

“The pantry really does support a lot of our neighbors whether it’s they only need help for a short term because they have a local emergency going on, or something drastic has happened. Or, they’re really just trying to rebuild. They’re new to the area. We do help the community a lot, and it’s great to see this return come back,” said co-coordinator Jessica Gibby.

“Fighting hunger in Maine is a really big part of what we do here at Maine Savings and helping our community, and this is one of the ways that we love giving back,” said Branch Manager of the Brewer Maine Savings Dana Gonzales.

At least one local business has found a way to help encourage its customers to donate.

“I thought it would be a good idea not only to try to get people to donate some food, but also hey, when you’re in, shop around a little bit, come check out what we have to offer, and let us give you a complimentary whoopie pie for you taking the time, the thoughtfulness to come out and donate some food. We want to give back as well, so I thought that would be a great idea,” said Daniel Finnemore, owner of Box of Maine.

The challenge begins May 1, but the pantry is hoping to welcome in other local businesses as well as they continue this challenge each month.

The food pantry encourages other interested businesses to message them on Facebook if they’d like to join.

