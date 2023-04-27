Brewer Area Food Pantry launches Food Fighter Challenge

Food Fighter Challenge
Food Fighter Challenge(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The OHI Brewer Area Food Pantry has seen a growing need in their community.

“I think with the increase in food costs, that has really forced a lot of people who normally would not utilize a food pantry to reach out to try to get some assistance,” said co-coordinator Deb Smith.

But, they’re tackling the problem head on with a new idea.

The Food Fighter Challenge encourages local businesses to compete with one another to collect donations.

“The competition works like this. We deliver a box. The business will fill up that box with non-perishable food. As they get it filled, all they have to do is call the food pantry, and we will then come and pick up the food, keep track of the weights that they have for their particular business,” Smith explained.

An added benefit of the challenge is the chance to hold onto a trophy from the food pantry for each month a business wins.

Of course, the challenge goes well beyond earning a piece of hardware.

“The pantry really does support a lot of our neighbors whether it’s they only need help for a short term because they have a local emergency going on, or something drastic has happened. Or, they’re really just trying to rebuild. They’re new to the area. We do help the community a lot, and it’s great to see this return come back,” said co-coordinator Jessica Gibby.

“Fighting hunger in Maine is a really big part of what we do here at Maine Savings and helping our community, and this is one of the ways that we love giving back,” said Branch Manager of the Brewer Maine Savings Dana Gonzales.

At least one local business has found a way to help encourage its customers to donate.

“I thought it would be a good idea not only to try to get people to donate some food, but also hey, when you’re in, shop around a little bit, come check out what we have to offer, and let us give you a complimentary whoopie pie for you taking the time, the thoughtfulness to come out and donate some food. We want to give back as well, so I thought that would be a great idea,” said Daniel Finnemore, owner of Box of Maine.

The challenge begins May 1, but the pantry is hoping to welcome in other local businesses as well as they continue this challenge each month.

The food pantry encourages other interested businesses to message them on Facebook if they’d like to join.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Agustin Rosa
Connecticut man arrested in Van Buren on drug charges
Husson University Singer’s concert is music to the ears
Ellsworth High School students watch as Ellsworth Police and Fire respond to the scene of a...
Ellsworth High School students take part in “Every 15 Minutes” program
Two men have been charged with stealing firearms from a Waterville pawn shop
Two arrested after 2022 Waterville pawn shop theft