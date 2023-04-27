Bangor Community Theatre offers live production with ‘Enchanted April’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Community Theatre having live production, Enchanted April, which opens on Friday, April 28th at the Bangor Grange Hall on Ohio Street. It will be directed by Irene Dennis.

Shows are on Fridays and Saturdays, and runs until May 7th.

Doreen Moody, President of the Bangor Community Theatre, and Vice President Mary Norment were guests during our TV 5 Morning News on Thursday.

Moody says they are delighted to welcome patrons for the first time without having to follow any pandemic protocols.

“Now we get to actually have a full production, no masking, and finally excited to see this up and running and it’s going to be beautiful,” said Moody.

Norment believes those in attendance will be in for a real treat.

“I think a lot of the excitement will be in the transition that happens from the very beginning to the end of the play. There will be a big surprise, but I don’t want to give that away,” said Norment.

Tickets are on sale at the Not-so-Empty Nest at 1209 Broadway, Bangor.

* Adults - $15

* Seniors/Veterans/students - $12.

