Bangor Community Theatre offers live production with ‘Enchanted April’

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Community Theatre having live production, Enchanted April, which opens on Friday, April 28th at the Bangor Grange Hall on Ohio Street. It will be directed by Irene Dennis.

Shows are on Fridays and Saturdays, and runs until May 7th.

Doreen Moody, President of the Bangor Community Theatre, and Vice President Mary Norment were guests during our TV 5 Morning News on Thursday.

Moody says they are delighted to welcome patrons for the first time without having to follow any pandemic protocols.

“Now we get to actually have a full production, no masking, and finally excited to see this up and running and it’s going to be beautiful,” said Moody.

Norment believes those in attendance will be in for a real treat.

“I think a lot of the excitement will be in the transition that happens from the very beginning to the end of the play. There will be a big surprise, but I don’t want to give that away,” said Norment.

Tickets are on sale at the Not-so-Empty Nest at 1209 Broadway, Bangor.

* Adults - $15

* Seniors/Veterans/students - $12.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Officials said they arrived to find the homeowner and most of the pets accounted for.
Swanville home destroyed by fire
"We want to be that change in the area that is necessary to help our unhoused neighbors."
“Dignity First” fundraising for Bangor tiny home community
"Bikes for Books"
Hermon students rewarded during ‘Bikes for Books’
Researchers in a lab.
Several bills surrounding PFAS proposed to lawmakers