Winslow man indicted for stabbing incident dating back to January
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A 21-year-old Winslow man was inducted last week on charges stemming from a stabbing incident back in January.
Justin Boucher was indicted for aggravated assault and two counts of violating conditions of release.
Winslow Police responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Laselle Street, but when they arrived, the man was gone.
They later found a man in an apartment in the area who had at least six stab wounds.
He was identified as 65-year-old Philip Bradford from Waterville.
Later that day, Boucher was arrested by Winslow Police.
Winslow schools and the town office went into lockdown while police searched for a suspect.
