UMaine organizations come together to clean and replant WWII Memorial

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The MBS Corps joined the Army ROTC as well as the Navy & Marine ROTC to give back to the community Wednesday morning.

“Specifically, our groups are working on cleaning up and planting flowers in the World War Two Memorial which honors the class of 1945,” said President of the UMaine MBS Corps Shelby Philips.

Maine Day looks considerably different this year, but the tradition of these groups giving back on this day lives on.

“I know that different people have had other experiences with Maine Day, but we love having the opportunity to do some work on campus and get together and honor the alumni,” said Philips.

“Being able to give our time and really get back to what it’s about, what Maine Day truly is about is, it’s just something that’s a privilege for us to be able to do,” said Midshipmen 1st class Madeline Peyton of the Navy ROTC.

The memorial remembers the class of 1945, and these groups say they’re working to honor the “greatest generation.”

“We think of the military being one big family, so it’s kind of a way to give back to the traditions of service here at the University. Just our way to kind of keep that tradition alive,” said MS4 Adam Regan with the Army ROTC.

“Being a future army officer, I feel like it’s very important for self-sacrifice and for honoring the history and everything and everyone who has paved the way for us,” said MS2 Eleanor Rusk with the Army ROTC.

The cleanup is one of many service projects these groups do year-round.

“It’s a great bonding activity with this organization. I mean, I’ve had a lot of fun raking leaves with my friends, so I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” said Rusk.

