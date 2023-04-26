Tractor stolen from Bangor store

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a tractor was stolen from a Bangor farm equipment supplier.

Police say the theft happened early Sunday morning at Greenway Equipment on Hammond Street.

Surveillance photos show the tractor loaded onto a trailer around 2:15 Sunday morning.

Greenway says it’s a 1980s Bolens compact utility tractor with a front end loader and turf tires.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at 945-4636 or to leave a tip through their mobile app.

