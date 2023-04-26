Several bills surrounding PFAS proposed to lawmakers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Five different bills surrounding PFAS were presented to law makers Wednesday including one proposing to change the laws governing products made with forever chemicals.

“First, it changes how PFAS is currently defined to narrow the scope and to make the law more realistic to comply with,” Sen. Joe Baldacci said.

State Senator Joe Baldacci says the state does not have the lab capacity or the technology to test for the definition of the current statute which includes 15 thousand different chemical compound.

“We need to narrow that scope at least in the interim until the technology or the capacity changes,” Baldacci said.

Senator Henry Ingwersen disagrees.

“It is also the consistent definition used in a bill to test farm land, a Maine sludge ban bill and it is in our current drinking water standards bill. The definition proposed in LD1214 leaves out a whole host of harmful chemicals.” Ingwersen said.

The Sustainable PFAS Action Network says others including the United States environmental protection agencies have adapted these definitions and so should the state.

They say the definition of PFAS should reflect the nature of PFAS usage in the economy.

“Defining PFAS as two fully fluorinated carbon atoms, which contains several 1000 compounds including many of the legacy compounds will help me and employers comply with the statute and regulators more effectively identify compounds responsible for contamination issue,” a rep with the network said.

Ben Lucas with the state’s chamber of commerce says they support eliminating PFAS in human contact, but says a change needs to be made to enable this.

“The current structure when you are trying to test or report potentially hundreds of thousands of different products for over 15 thousand different chemical compound, that is a very very challenging thing for the business community to be able to comply with. These are very complex products to test for. It is very costly, we simply don’t have the lab capacity in Maine and frankly across the united states to be able to comply with the law as is,” Lucas said.

