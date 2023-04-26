Sen. Angus King holds presser on ‘Supreme Court Code of Conduct Act’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King, an Independent, and Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, are introducing a bipartisan bill that would require the nation’s highest court to enact its own code of conduct.

King spoke about the proposed bill in a press conference on April 26.

He says trust in the nation’s highest court in the land has fallen drastically within the last few years.

He believes enforcing a code of conduct for the Supreme Court will not only restore that trust between the public and justice system, but it will keep all judges bound to the same code.

“Every judge in the country, whether it’s in the state or federal system, has to follow the canons of ethics,” said King. “In Maine, we have them, and for the entire federal judiciary, except the Supreme Court, and I don’t really understand that exception. I see no reason whatsoever why the United States Supreme Court, the most important court in the country, should be held to a lower standard or deemed now, there’s essentially no standard.”

The act would require the court to lay out the rules on its website, name an official to handle complaints about violations of those rules -- which could come from anyone -- and require that official to publish an annual report on action taken in response to those complaints.

The Supreme Court has been under pressure the last few years regarding their code of ethics.

Chief Justice John Roberts was called to testify on an upcoming hearing about Supreme Court ethics, but declined, raising more questions and concerns from government officials.

