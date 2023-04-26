Scattered Showers Thursday. Brighter & Warmer Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to break apart from northwest to southeast into the early part of the evening. The thickest clouds remain from along, south & east of I-95. These clouds will break apart some but will be quickly replaced by more clouds overnight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows that will drop into the 30s with a few spots over the drop briefly dropping below freezing.

A chilly and cloudy start to Thursday, but by the afternoon the clouds will begin to decrease. With the additional sunshine, there will be some daytime heating which will result in the potential for pop-up showers during the afternoon and early evening. Highs tomorrow will be based on how much of the cloud cover clears out, if there are more clouds than highs will be mostly in the 50s. I do anticipate skies to clear during the afternoon which should be enough to put our highs in the 50s with a few low 60s.

High pressure moves in for Friday & will bring lots of sunshine to the region. Highs will reach the 60s for inland areas with a sea breeze keeping temperatures in the 50s along the coast.

There are a few changes to the weekend forecast. The high that was expected to stick around into Saturday and bring us mostly sunny skies, now looks like it will move farther to our northeast which will allow clouds to increase during the day Saturday. At first it will be high level clouds which means there will be filtered sunshine, but these will thicken later in the day. Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the 50s and low 60s. An area of low pressure will approach the northeast by Saturday evening. This will bring increasing clouds and showers that will arrive late Saturday night into early Sunday. Showers will spread across the region on Sunday and temperatures will be cooler maxing out in the 40s and low 50s. There will also be a SE breeze on Sunday that at times will gust up to 30-35 mph.

A stronger low (potential Nor’easter) will move in by late Sunday into Monday. This low will bring heavy rainfall during the day on Monday. There could be some areas that receive 1-2″+ of rainfall from Monday alone. It will also be windy as SSE winds could gust up to 45 mph. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s.

Scattered showers and cooler temperatures will continue through the middle part of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog with lows dropping into the 30s. Light & variable winds.

THURSDAY: Clouds in the morning with more sunshine and a few passing showers by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and even a few low 60s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s inland with 50s along the coast.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with showers all day. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Breezy SE wind with gusts up to 35 mph.

MONDAY: Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 40s and 50s. Strong SSE winds gusting up to 45 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

