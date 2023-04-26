Presque Isle police looking for missing juvenile

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Police in Aroostook County are looking for a missing juvenile.

Presque Isle police say Giptu Paul was last seen around midnight on Wednesday.

They say it’s unclear where he may have gone or what clothes he may have been wearing.

If you have any information on Paul’s whereabouts, call Presque Isle Police at 764-4476.

