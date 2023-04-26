Portland landlords rally in support of ballot measure to remove rental increase caps on eligible vacant units

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - In June, residents of Portland will vote on a ballot measure that would remove a 5% cap on rental increases for vacant apartments if the tenant leaves the unit voluntarily. Supporters of the initiative held a rally on Tuesday to drum up support ahead of the election.

Landlords who support the measure say that it would allow them to bring their apartments up to market rate while protecting renters. They believe that removing the cap would discourage “no-cause evictions” and eliminate the need for yearly rent hikes during a renter’s tenancy.

“All new units hitting the market, the building owner has an incentive to get as much as they can for those rentals to establish the highest base rent possible,” said landlord and campaign organizer David Boyer. “They’re not going to give it to their buddy for below-market rates because now they’re locked in here.”

Boyer owns a two-unit building in Portland. He’s been renting one of the units to a family for years, and the rent is currently around $1,000 below the market rate. He’s been feeling the push to start raising their rent annually since he’ll only be able to increase the rent by 5% if the family decides to leave. He says if this passes, he’d feel comfortable.

However, opponents of the ballot measure are worried that removing the turnover cap would cause rents to increase further. According to Zillow, the median rent for an apartment in Portland is $2,600 a month.

