Pittsfield gymnast Angie Boisvert going to national competition

She’s on her way to the Eastern Nationals Level 9 Junior 8 Championship in Kissimmee, Fla. next weekend
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Pittsfield’s Angie Boisvert has been a gymnast since she was two years old.

She’s on her way to the Eastern Nationals Level 9 Junior 8 Championship in Kissimmee, Fla. next...
She’s on her way to the Eastern Nationals Level 9 Junior 8 Championship in Kissimmee, Fla. next weekend(WABI)

Thirteen years later, she’s on her way to the Eastern Nationals Level 9 Junior 8 Championship in Kissimmee, Fla. next weekend.

She’s built her strength and power during skills training to ascend from state to regional to national competitions.

She qualified out of the New England and New York Region 6 on April 14 at Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

The MCI freshman has kept her poise to perform under pressure, but seeing her qualifying score was a huge rush.

“I’ve been doing gymnastics for so long, and I don’t get super stressed out. I have the right mindset coming into a meet, and I don’t get in my head before the meet. I was really excited,” said Boisvert.

Angie has trained at Xtreme Gymnastics in Palmyra since her family moved from Sanford in 2019.

She’ll be joined by her coach, Ashley Laweryson, and gym owner, Shannon Grant, along with her cheering section in Florida.

She’s also competed in Ninja Warrior Worlds in New Mexico.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Matches are Friday to Sunday at the Maryland SoccerPlex right by Washington, D.C
Maine men’s rugby returning to National Collegiate Rugby Championship
Glenburn’s Rhett McDonald wins division in first bodybuilding competition
Glenburn’s Rhett McDonald wins division in first bodybuilding competition
Maine's Grace McGouldrick among NCAA's best in stealing bases
Maine's Grace McGouldrick among NCAA's best in stealing bases
McGouldrick’s 26 stolen bases is the most in America East, six steals clear of second place....
Maine’s Grace McGouldrick among NCAA’s best in stealing bases