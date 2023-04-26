Pittsfield gymnast Angie Boisvert going to national competition

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Pittsfield’s Angie Boisvert has been a gymnast since she was two years old.

Thirteen years later, she’s on her way to the Eastern Nationals Level 9 Junior 8 Championship in Kissimmee, Fla. next weekend.

She’s built her strength and power during skills training to ascend from state to regional to national competitions.

She qualified out of the New England and New York Region 6 on April 14 at Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

The MCI freshman has kept her poise to perform under pressure, but seeing her qualifying score was a huge rush.

“I’ve been doing gymnastics for so long, and I don’t get super stressed out. I have the right mindset coming into a meet, and I don’t get in my head before the meet. I was really excited,” said Boisvert.

Angie has trained at Xtreme Gymnastics in Palmyra since her family moved from Sanford in 2019.

She’ll be joined by her coach, Ashley Laweryson, and gym owner, Shannon Grant, along with her cheering section in Florida.

She’s also competed in Ninja Warrior Worlds in New Mexico.

