One person hospitalized after accident in Palermo

PALERMO, Maine (WABI) - One person was taken to the hospital following an accident in Palermo Wednesday morning.

Palermo Volunteer Fire and Rescue say it happened on North Palermo Road.

One person was ejected and pinned under the vehicle.

They say Liberty Rescue and Freedom Fire requested mutual aid.

The person was taken to a hospital in Augusta.

No word on their injuries or the cause of the crash.

We’ve reached out to state police for more information.

