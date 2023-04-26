Masks to no longer be required at MaineHealth facilities

Maine Medical Center
Maine Medical Center(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting next week masking will no longer be required at MaineHealth facilities.

On Monday, care team members, patients, visitors and others will no longer have to mask in the healthcare system’s hospitals or clinics.

Masks will be available for all, and required in areas and circumstances where appropriate under healthcare protocols

