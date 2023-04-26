Mainer sentenced to jail for misdemeanor for participation in January 6 Capitol riot

JEFFERSON, Maine - A federal judge in Washington has sentenced a Maine resident to 90 days of home confinement – plus 28 days in jail -- for participating in the January 6th, 2021, Capitol Riot.

Josh Colgan, 35, from Jefferson, pleaded guilty in January to one misdemeanor -- parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building, one of four original charges. Three other charges were dropped in the plea bargain.

“I do understand that what I did was wrong, and that I shouldn’t have been there, and if I had a time machine, I would take all of this back,” Colgan told U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich before she pronounced the sentence on Tuesday.

Citing Colgan’s lack of remorse, prior convictions, and recently failed drug tests, federal prosecutors had requested a sentence of 60 to 90 days. The statutory maximum was 6 months.

Defense attorney Murdoch Walker described Colgan, who works as a flooring installer, as a “salt of the Earth, blue collar, kind of harmless” man dedicated to his family. His mother and girlfriend submitted letters of support.

“I’m a very hard working man. My daughter is my life. I literally live for her,” Colgan told the court. “I am genuinely sorry for everything.”

Colgan was the fourth Mainer arrested for participating in the Capitol Riot. Currently, a total of seven men who reside in or are from Maine have been charged, and five have been convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI analyzed Colgan’s cell phone data to map him at multiple locations inside the Capitol.

Evidence included digital images of him inside the building wearing a Trump baseball hat and security camera video showing him among a group of rioters before they exited.

Rioters, incited by former President Donald Trump, had sought to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College ratification as Joe Biden as the 46th president.

The FBI complaint pointed to a January 5, 2021, Facebook post from Colgan describing Trump as “cheated” in the 2020 election.

Colgan posted, “Today is the start of the chaos, the start of the revolution…at our nation’s capitol to overthrow this corrupt government and to form a new brotherhood of Patriots.”

The dropped charges were entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.