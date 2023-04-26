Maine to keep single area code for an additional two years

HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) - Maine is going to remain as the 207 for at least another couple of years.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission announced Wednesday that efforts to preserve and extend the state’s single area code have worked, extending the predicted date of when all numbers are exhausted by another 27 months. Maine is now predicted to run out of 207 numbers in the second quarter of 2029.

The commission started keeping an eye on the status of 207 numbers in 2018 and the number of service providers in Maine began to increase significantly along with the volume of numbering resources. In January 2021, the predicted exhaust date was within four years. It has since been increased to more than six years.

“Since we first became aware of the risk to Maine’s 207 area code, two things have become clear: that preserving the area code is important to the people of Maine and that we have tools to help do so,” said chairman Philip L. Bartlett II. “Our staff is dedicated to preserving Maine’s single area code as long as possible.”

The commission says it will continue to try to find ways to extend the 207 area code, which many see as part of Maine’s identity. The commission’s efforts are also being used as a model for other states facing similar area code challenges.

