Maine Children’s Alliance releases report suggesting Maine tops nation in rate of child maltreatment

AUGUSTA, Maine - In Augusta Tuesday, the authors of an annual report on the health and welfare of Maine children released their findings.

Maine’s rate of child maltreatment was the highest in the nation.

In 2020, there were 19 instances of child maltreatment per 1,000 children.

That’s more than twice the national rate of 8.4.

In 2021, more than 42-hundred children experienced child maltreatment.

These numbers were released by the Maine Children’s Alliance Tuesday.

The group says more needs to be done to support child safety and family stability through investments in things like child care, housing, food assistance, and health care.

”We know that trauma from abuse and neglect have long term implications for children’s health and well-being,” Helen Hemminger, Maine Kids County Data Report said. “To prevent child maltreatment, we must invest in strategies and programs that strengthen these families and decrease the need for child protective intervention.”

The Kids COUNT Data Book also says child poverty is lower than in the past but remains an issue.

