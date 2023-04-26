Maine businesses and organizations partner for Child Abuse Prevention Month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Governor Mills proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, Maine Children’s Trust is partnering over 30 statewide businesses and organizations to recognize the importance of community-based support for children and families.

The Partner in Prevention initiative shares a unified message: Support Communities and Strong Families Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect.

Child Abuse Prevention Month is when children, families, and organizations nationally elevate the importance of programs that put children and families first.

For tips on raising awareness or a list of 2023 Partners in Prevention, click here.

Child Abuse Awareness month (WABI)

