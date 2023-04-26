Maine businesses and organizations partner for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Child Abuse Awareness Month
Child Abuse Awareness Month(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As Governor Mills proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, Maine Children’s Trust is partnering over 30 statewide businesses and organizations to recognize the importance of community-based support for children and families.

The Partner in Prevention initiative shares a unified message: Support Communities and Strong Families Prevent Child Abuse and Neglect.

Child Abuse Prevention Month is when children, families, and organizations nationally elevate the importance of programs that put children and families first.

For tips on raising awareness or a list of 2023 Partners in Prevention, click here.

Child Abuse Awareness month
Child Abuse Awareness month(WABI)

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Administrative Professionals Day arrangement
Pretty Things: Administrative Professionals Day arrangement
Pretty Things: Administrative Professionals Day arrangement, part 2
Police say the theft happened early Sunday morning at Greenway Equipment on Hammond Street.
Tractor stolen from Hermon store
Single area code
Maine to keep single area code for an additional two years