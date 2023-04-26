Lawmakers discuss arming teachers, staff in Maine schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Some Maine lawmakers say it’s time to change the way Maine schools deal with security.

A slate of bills was heard before the Joint Standing Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs Wednesday; one proposing that school employees be able to carry guns after completing a certification.

Another would allow concealed handgun permit holders to carry their guns on school property.

“The time has come to consider every measure that might better protect our schools, students, and staff. This bill would not allow every employee to be armed, but only a limited few.”

Representative Steven Foster of Dexter is proposing a bill that would allow a school employee who completes a certification to have a firearm on school property.

The local school board would also have to give approval.

Foster and other Republican lawmakers testified Wednesday on several bills regarding school security.

Representative Reagan Paul of Winterport is sponsoring a bill that would allow concealed handgun permit holders to carry guns on school property.

“Gun violence is not an epidemic, but evil is, and quite frankly, people are tired of mental illness, psychosis, and evil being ignored in favor of demonizing an inanimate object,” Paul said.

She believes Mainers have the right to choose how to protect their children.

“There is a huge difference between feeling safe and actually being safe. Right now, parents and school faculty have no choice but to put their hope in a gun free sticker and a police response time, that in a majority of cases, will be too late to protect them from a shooter with murder in their heart,” she said.

Another bill, sponsored by Representative John Andrews of Paris, would allow schools to have armed security on site.

Maine is one of 16 states that currently prohibit teachers from carrying a firearm, according to Giffords Law Center.

Supporters say while there is risk of having guns in schools, there is also risked to not having them, and for schools in rural Maine, they can’t rely on law enforcement to be there at a moment’s notice.

Those opposed to the bills say schools should be free of fear and intimidation, and guns.

There is also concern they could get into the wrong hands.

“I have worked in schools where students attempted suicide on campus during the school day, “said Shelly Brown, an educator who lives in Benton. “The only reason they were not successful was because they did not have the ability or the firearm where they could be. Why would we put those in their hands?”

“Teachers, principals, and other school staff are educators. They’re not police officers,” said another woman in opposition.

“You know the saying at the Patriots in Foxborough, “Do Your Job.” That’s how we should be helping teachers, not adding something completely different to their duties,” said another Maine educator in opposition.

The two sides agree more needs to be done to protect students and teachers in schools, but opponents say the proposed solutions are the wrong ones.

“Let’s be clear. This legislation and any legislation that would allow school staff or any basically trained staff to carry guns would fundamentally shift the relationship between educators and students,” said Brown.

The bill now heads to a work session within the committee.

