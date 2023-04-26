Job Fair in Bangor offers a wide range of opportunities

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Eastern Maine Community College’s Johnston Gym and Fitness Center was a popular place on Wednesday.

But, not for sports or getting a workout.

Folks came out to find a potential path to their future.The Spring Career Fair at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor had a wide variety of job offerings and job seekers.

Local Employment Representative for the State of Maine, Martin Estrada said, “The job fair that we put on today is is a response to, you know, employers really looking for to fill the labor market that’s really short right now. We brought in a broad stroke of employers from construction, healthcare, customer service, just to try to attract as many people as we put together.”

People like Kyle and Madisyn Billings, the young students and young parents, even brought their baby Lorelei along to connect with potential employers.

Kyle said, “I still don’t know exactly which path I want to go. So being able to talk to people that I didn’t know beforehand and companies that I didn’t know beforehand, kind of get you out there to be more of like a generalized idea than just a specific I want to do construction. So now I get to look at the broader picture.”

Madisyn added, “And a lot of companies reached out to me when I was standing next to him and noticed her and said that oh, we also offer stuff for moms and stuff that’s friendly to mom life. And it’s just like, oh wow, like I didn’t know that. For example, like Walgreens has a remote position. I’m just like, Oh, I didn’t know that either. There’s a lot of remote positions now because of COVID. And having a baby that’s three months old, that makes it very easy to be a mom and so we’re so right.”

If you missed the Job Fair, there are still opportunities available for all job seekers.

“All Career Centers across Maine, we all serve the same purpose. We want to get people job ready. We want to get people the right jobs. We’re open all the time, reach out to Career Centers reach out to career counselors. I’m a veteran representative, reach out to veteran reps. We’re going to help you get job ready. It’s all cost free. Come in at any time. We will help people get resumes together interviews together and get them in contact with hiring employers,” added Estrada.

