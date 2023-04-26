Job Fair in Bangor offers a wide range of opportunities

The Spring Career Fair at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor had a wide variety of job...
The Spring Career Fair at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor had a wide variety of job offerings and job seekers.(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Eastern Maine Community College’s Johnston Gym and Fitness Center was a popular place on Wednesday.

But, not for sports or getting a workout.

Folks came out to find a potential path to their future.The Spring Career Fair at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor had a wide variety of job offerings and job seekers.

Local Employment Representative for the State of Maine, Martin Estrada said, “The job fair that we put on today is is a response to, you know, employers really looking for to fill the labor market that’s really short right now. We brought in a broad stroke of employers from construction, healthcare, customer service, just to try to attract as many people as we put together.”

People like Kyle and Madisyn Billings, the young students and young parents, even brought their baby Lorelei along to connect with potential employers.

Kyle said, “I still don’t know exactly which path I want to go. So being able to talk to people that I didn’t know beforehand and companies that I didn’t know beforehand, kind of get you out there to be more of like a generalized idea than just a specific I want to do construction. So now I get to look at the broader picture.”

Madisyn added, “And a lot of companies reached out to me when I was standing next to him and noticed her and said that oh, we also offer stuff for moms and stuff that’s friendly to mom life. And it’s just like, oh wow, like I didn’t know that. For example, like Walgreens has a remote position. I’m just like, Oh, I didn’t know that either. There’s a lot of remote positions now because of COVID. And having a baby that’s three months old, that makes it very easy to be a mom and so we’re so right.”

If you missed the Job Fair, there are still opportunities available for all job seekers.

“All Career Centers across Maine, we all serve the same purpose. We want to get people job ready. We want to get people the right jobs. We’re open all the time, reach out to Career Centers reach out to career counselors. I’m a veteran representative, reach out to veteran reps. We’re going to help you get job ready. It’s all cost free. Come in at any time. We will help people get resumes together interviews together and get them in contact with hiring employers,” added Estrada.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A

Latest News

"Bikes for Books"
Hermon students rewarded during ‘Bikes for Books’
Researchers in a lab.
Several bills surrounding PFAS proposed to lawmakers
Jay Coelho, Waterville Mayor
Jay Coelho will not seek reelection
Jacob Carney and Crystal Carney
Husband and wife face drug trafficking charges
Some Maine lawmakers say it’s time to change the way schools deal with security.
Lawmakers discuss arming teachers, staff in Maine schools