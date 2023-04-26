Jay Coelho will not seek reelection

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s mayor says he will not seek reelection for a second term in November.

That’s according to the Morning Sentinel.

Jay Coelho ran for mayor as a Democrat, defeating former City Councilor Phil Bofia in 2020.

Coelho took office in January of 2021 taking over for Nick Isgro who served two terms but did not seek reelection.

Coelho announced in 2021 he suffers from a serious heart condition.

But he told the newspaper that did not factor into his decision not to seek another term.

