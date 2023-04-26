Husson women’s soccer wins Spring Cup

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson women’s soccer won the 2023 Spring Cup on Sunday in Standish.

It’s a round-robin competition between the Eagles, Southern Maine, New England, and St. Joseph’s with hour-long matches.

The players said it was a good way to bounce back from falling short in the NAC Championship to SUNY Delhi in November, plus to hit the ground running next season.

“It was definitely sweet putting in all the hard work of the spring season, especially after the tough loss in the fall. It was definitely bittersweet in the end to end with a win and getting ready for Costa Rica in the fall,” said Megan Buddemeyer, sophomore defender.

“I think in the spring, we definitely focus on more technical work. We’re making sure that all our touches are good, and we have good shots and passes. That’s not really stuff we get to do in the fall as much. It’s more game stuff and getting ready for each of our opponents. Honing in on those skills really helps,” said Lindsey Russell, junior midfielder.

The Eagles’ preseason begins on August 18 highlighted by going to Costa Rica two days later.

